“I cannot hang my religion on the hat rack as I leave the church on Sunday and pick it up again when I return a week later.” Rich DeVos, Believe! 1975

From The Believe! Journal:

From our Contributors:

Going Big with Arthur Brooks: Finding the Meaning of Your Life in an Age of Emptiness | Kevin Gentry

Artificial Intelligence and the Human Soul | The Larry Arnn Show

Demoralized Men | Aaron M. Renn

Believe! The American Stream:

Prefer to listen? Tune in to The Believe! Journal broadcast series, where contributors narrate their own articles. New episodes each week.

The classic book that taught us how to Believe!

Believe! is a timeless expression of American principles, reintroduced in this 50th anniversary edition for a new generation. As we approach America’s 250th, its message speaks to both personal renewal and the opportunity for a broader national comeback.

If the book has resonated with you, we’d be grateful if you’d consider leaving a review on Amazon.

Reflect with The Believe! Concierge:

Want to go deeper? Try The Believe! Concierge—an interactive way to put these principles into practice in your work and daily life. For a more natural conversation, use voice mode. Try it now.