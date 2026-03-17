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Dudley Newright's avatar
Dudley Newright
1d

You may find this interesting, Ryan Selkis thinks we must train models to be more like Jesus as a matter of public policy: https://newrightpoast.substack.com/p/nrp-radio-ep-37-with-ryan-selkis

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Mirna Lisbeth Ramos Rosales's avatar
Mirna Lisbeth Ramos Rosales
1d

Muy interesante. Toda la reflexión

Para todos los que Creemos que ka espiritualidad es el fundamento de la vida misma.

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