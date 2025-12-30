Subscribe
The Big Myth
The myth is widespread and deeply rooted that big business and big government are rivals—that big business wants small government.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Tim Carney
6
1
1
The Republic of Garages
Peter Gietl argues that free enterprise is born not in boardrooms but in garages and basements, where ordinary people take risks, create, and turn…
Dec 26, 2025
•
Peter Gietl
1
The Republic of Garages
The American dream has never been built in boardrooms.
Dec 24, 2025
•
Peter Gietl
4
Thomas Jefferson's Mistake is a Warning to Us All
John Papola warns that revolutions built on unconstrained visions of man inevitably lead to tyranny, while America’s founders preserved liberty by…
Dec 18, 2025
•
John Papola
Thomas Jefferson's Mistake is a Warning to Us All
As we head into the 250th anniversary year of our Declaration of Independence, it’s worth revisiting another revolution that looms surprisingly large in…
Dec 16, 2025
•
John Papola
11
3
2
Entrepreneurship and the Spirit of Adventure
Aaron Renn argues, prosperity does not come from government but from people who take initiative, embrace responsibility, and pursue opportunity with…
Dec 11, 2025
•
Aaron M. Renn
1
Entrepreneurship and the Spirit of Adventure
Many people today argue that we need to restore manufacturing to boost the economic fortunes of the working class.
Dec 9, 2025
•
Aaron M. Renn
7
2
1
America’s Real Business
Henry Ford and Rich DeVos both championed hard work, personal responsibility, and free enterprise—arguing that government cannot create prosperity, only…
Dec 4, 2025
•
Doug DeVos
2
America’s Real Business
Excerpted from My Life and Work by Samuel Crowther and Henry Ford, and Believe! 50th Anniversary Edition by Rich and Doug DeVos
Dec 2, 2025
•
The Believe! Journal
6
1
November 2025
Keeping America’s Promise
Andreas Widmer argues that free enterprise relies on trust, virtue, and creativity, warning that without ethical leadership and real competition…
Nov 28, 2025
•
Andreas Widmer
2
Keeping America’s Promise
When I first arrived in America, I was struck by something I couldn’t yet name: the sheer energy of possibility.
Nov 26, 2025
•
Andreas Widmer
7
1
USA Founders: ‘Natural Aristocracy’ Protects Freedom
Joe Lonsdale argues that free enterprise survives only when principled leaders engage in public life and warns that without them, cronyism and populism…
Nov 20, 2025
•
Joe Lonsdale
3
