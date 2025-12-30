Believe! Journal

The Big Myth
The myth is widespread and deeply rooted that big business and big government are rivals—that big business wants small government.
  Tim Carney
Peter Gietl argues that free enterprise is born not in boardrooms but in garages and basements, where ordinary people take risks, create, and turn…
  Peter Gietl
The American dream has never been built in boardrooms.
  Peter Gietl
John Papola warns that revolutions built on unconstrained visions of man inevitably lead to tyranny, while America’s founders preserved liberty by…
  John Papola
As we head into the 250th anniversary year of our Declaration of Independence, it’s worth revisiting another revolution that looms surprisingly large in…
  John Papola
Aaron Renn argues, prosperity does not come from government but from people who take initiative, embrace responsibility, and pursue opportunity with…
  Aaron M. Renn
Many people today argue that we need to restore manufacturing to boost the economic fortunes of the working class.
  Aaron M. Renn
Henry Ford and Rich DeVos both championed hard work, personal responsibility, and free enterprise—arguing that government cannot create prosperity, only…
  Doug DeVos
Excerpted from My Life and Work by Samuel Crowther and Henry Ford, and Believe! 50th Anniversary Edition by Rich and Doug DeVos
  The Believe! Journal

November 2025

