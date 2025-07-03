Believe! is a timeless endorsement of American principles—and this 50th anniversary edition is a timely individual and national self-help book that’s tailor-made for America’s 250th birthday and the era that follows.



America isn’t in decline.



But America is drifting.



We need to rediscover our national rudder. And charting the path forward starts with you.



In this 50th anniversary edition of the bestselling book by Amway co-founder Rich DeVos and his son, Doug, powerfully reflects on the principles that can guide you to incredible success—and America back to greatness.



These principles—including free enterprise, human dignity, and the family—have been proven to work. But they only work if everyday people believe in them and put them into practice. People like you.



By applying the principles in this book, you can find more fulfillment than you ever imagined. And as you find success, you’ll help build an America where everyone can succeed.



If you want to achieve your own American Dream—and if you want to preserve the American Dream itself—this book is for you. Because nothing’s impossible if you believe!