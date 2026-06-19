“Ultimately, however, a man must be willing to declare publicly the faith which he feels in his heart.” Rich DeVos, Believe! 1975

From The Believe! Journal:

From our Contributors:

Dear New Philanthropists | Joe Lonsdale

Everyday Evangelism: The BLESS Method with Kevin Palau

Boys Need Fathers to Protect Them from Their Mothers | Anthony B. Bradley

Believe! The American Stream:

Prefer to listen? Tune in to The Believe! Journal broadcast series, where contributors narrate their own articles. New episodes each week.

The classic book that taught us how to Believe!

Believe! is a timeless expression of American principles, reintroduced in this 50th anniversary edition for a new generation. As we approach America’s 250th, its message speaks to both personal renewal and the opportunity for a broader national comeback.

If the book has resonated with you, we’d be grateful if you’d consider leaving a review on Amazon.

Reflect with The Believe! Concierge:

Want to go deeper? Try The Believe! Concierge—an interactive way to put these principles into practice in your work and daily life. For a more natural conversation, use voice mode. Try it now.