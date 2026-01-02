“The truth of the matter is that the free-enterprise system is the greatest single source of our country’s economic success.” Rich DeVos, Believe! 1975

From The Believe! Journal:

From our Contributors:

The Grand Rapids Revival and an American Comeback | Doug DeVos

The Problem with the Evangelical Elite | Aaron Renn

Building America Up–Don’t Burn It To the Ground | Dad Saves America

Smartphones Are Training Young Adults to Escape Themselves | Anthony B. Bradley

The classic book that taught us how to Believe!

Believe! is a timeless endorsement of American principles—and this 50th anniversary edition is a timely individual and national self-help book that’s tailor-made for America’s 250th birthday and the era that follows.The Grand Rapids Revival and an American Comeback

If the book resonates with you, we’d be grateful if you’d consider leaving a positive review on Amazon. Purchase now on Amazon.

Introducing The Believe! Concierge (BETA):

This experience helps you put Believe! principles into action in your work and daily life. Try using voice mode for a more natural, conversational way to explore your ideas. Try it out now.