The American dream has never been built in boardrooms. It has been soldered, stapled, argued over, and stacked in garages and basements. Those half-finished rooms with cinderblock walls and oil stains on the floor are the true laboratories of free enterprise, where the great gamble of innovation is placed on the folding table between a lawnmower and a busted stereo. To walk into one is to walk into a republic of possibility, a space that belongs equally to the tinkerer, the hustler, the visionary, and the crank.

The genius of America is that a man or woman didn’t need an office or venture capital to test an idea—just four walls, a roof that didn’t leak too badly, and a willingness to work through the night while the rest of the neighborhood slept. In that regard, the garage and the basement are less rooms than symbols: the quiet birthplace of our boldest ventures.

Silicon and Sawdust

Take, for example, Apple. Not the trillion-dollar corporation with glass offices in Cupertino, but the pair of young men in a suburban California garage in 1976. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak were not corporate titans at the time. They were scrappy kids cobbling together circuit boards on a workbench, betting that ordinary people might want a computer in their homes. Their garage, cluttered and cramped, was barely suitable for a lease, yet it was the birthplace of a technology that would revolutionize our lives. The romance of Apple’s origin has been retold often, but it endures because it captures something essential: that America permits genius to thrive in the humblest of corners.

Or look to Hewlett-Packard, born in a Palo Alto garage decades earlier. Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard built an audio oscillator there in 1938, selling it to Walt Disney for the film Fantasia. From that modest device rose a company that would dominate American electronics for half a century. The garage became so iconic that it’s now preserved as a historic landmark, a shrine to the ragged beginnings of modern industry.

Amway, the direct-sales giant that spread across America’s living rooms, began in the Michigan basement of Jay Van Andel and Rich DeVos. They were sons of working families, men who wanted more than a paycheck. Their basement was not only a warehouse for soap and vitamins; it was a pulpit for their belief in free enterprise. They persuaded others that with enough drive, they too could climb from the basement to the boardroom.

The Risk of Success

The garage is an informal setting. A man rolls up the door not to clock in, but to see if his idea might just hold together for one more night. The tools are mismatched, the shelves sag, the concrete is cold underfoot. Yet these are the very conditions that spark originality.

To celebrate the garage is also to celebrate risk. Jobs and Wozniak risked their savings, their reputations, on machines few believed in. Hewlett and Packard risked launching a company during the tail end of the Depression. Van Andel and DeVos risked turning their neighbors into customers in a town that could have dismissed them.

Risk, of course, is the bloodstream of free enterprise. It is the wager that something new can outperform the old. Garages and basements are uniquely suited to risk because they are marginal spaces. They are not expensive offices that must be justified with results; they are already rented, already owned, already waiting. You can fail in a garage without shame. And because failure is tolerable there, greatness is permitted to bloom.

It would be a mistake to think the garage era is over, swept away by venture capital and cloud computing. Even today, teenagers are coding apps in their parents’ basements, mechanics are fabricating parts after hours, and artisans are brewing beer in garages that smell of malt instead of gasoline. The spaces remain, and with them the spirit.

American enterprise is not dictated by institutions, but by individuals willing to seize the neglected square footage of their own homes and transform it into something the world needs.

The Republic of Garages has no zoning restrictions on imagination.

There’s a deeper lesson as well; the odds are unlikely you’re going to run out and start the next Apple. However, the famous stories of the humble origins of corporate giants overshadow the fact that tens of thousands of small businesses have been launched in these spaces. Businesses that have paid off mortgages and purchased lakehouses, and put generations of kids through college. You may not start the next Amway, but you actually have a great chance of building something that provides economic freedom for your family. So, if you’ve been contemplating starting a new side hustle, do it immediately. The worst that can happen is your car might have to sit in the driveway for a bit, but the rewards could be life-changing. All you have to do is walk down to the basement or open the garage door and start building.

Peter Gietl is the managing editor of Frontier magazine. He lives in Texas.