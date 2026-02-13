Reflections Vol. 6
A bi-weekly digest of principle-centered stories from The Believe! Journal and our contributors—delivered every other Friday.
“Very simply put, free enterprise happens when the freedom of people is recognized as an inherent right stemming from the Creator.”
Rich DeVos, Believe! 1975
From The Believe! Journal:
From our Contributors:
A Silent Reflection on Mother Terresa and Serving the Poor | Tim Busch
Why So Many Young People Leave the Church | Anthony B. Bradley
American Transition | Aaron M. Renn
The classic book that taught us how to Believe!
Believe! is a timeless endorsement of American principles—and this 50th anniversary edition is a timely individual and national self-help book that’s tailor-made for America’s 250th birthday and the era that follows.The Grand Rapids Revival and an American Comeback
If the book resonates with you, we’d be grateful if you’d consider leaving a positive review on Amazon. Purchase now on Amazon.
Introducing The Believe! Concierge (BETA):
This experience helps you put Believe! principles into action in your work and daily life. Try using voice mode for a more natural, conversational way to explore your ideas. Try it out now.