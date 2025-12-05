Reflections
“The most grandly ignored blessing of American life is our system of free enterprise.”
Rich DeVos, Believe! 1975
From The Believe! Journal:
From our Contributors:
The one virtue America lost — and desperately needs back | Doug DeVos
The American Dream isn’t dead, but each one of us needs to help it to thrive | Doug DeVos
Why You Have to Believe! | Aaron Renn
How Thomas Sowell Thankfully Made Me a Contrarian Educator | Ian Rowe
