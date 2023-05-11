Terry Hutchinson | What Do You Do After You Fail?

What life lessons can failure teach us?

Terry Hutchinson knows a lot about failure. But he also knows how to save a sinking ship. As the skipper of the sailing team “American Magic,” he fell short in the 2021 America’s Cup, when the boat famously capsized. Yet Terry didn’t give up. Just the opposite: He doubled down on getting his team ready to compete again in 2024. Let’s see what Terry believes about bouncing back – not just in sports, but in life.

