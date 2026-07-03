Spoiler alert: Here at The Believe! Journal, we love America.

We make no apology for our patriotism. We believe this is the greatest country in human history, and that America’s example has uplifted the world. We also believe that every generation of Americans has done the hard work of better applying our national principles. Our people have continually forged a more perfect union, grounded in freedom, equality, and justice for all.

But our love for America is increasingly uncommon. As our country celebrates its 250th birthday this summer, a lot of people are wondering if America deserves their love. There are even those who say America is unlovable.

This dangerous trend demands all the attention—and action—we can muster.

A half-century ago, my Dad wrote a stump speech that we still talk about to this day. He called it “Selling America,” and over the course of 40 minutes, that’s exactly what he did. He sold America to his audience—its history, its ideals, its undeniable impact on human happiness and prosperity.

He gave that speech countless times, and everyone who heard it walked away with a deeper appreciation for America. More importantly, they gained an intense belief that they could make America better. They bought into the country’s promise. And they went out to sell America, too.

Today, with the country turning 250 years old, we need to sell America all over again. To each other. To our children. And we should start by selling America to ourselves.

Let’s start by renewing our belief in the incredible power of our country’s principles.

Principles like human dignity. It’s tempting nowadays to think that some Americans are worth less than others. Maybe they don’t share our political views. Maybe they’re stuck on the lower rungs of the economic ladder. But writing people off is always wrong. We all have innate and equal worth—and we all have a gift that we can use to lift up ourselves and the country with us.

Principles like accountability. We’re losing the belief that people should be held responsible for their actions. But if we aren’t held responsible, we can never rise. We need to regain our belief that expectations are essential to life—and the higher the bar, the higher we climb, as individuals and communities.

Principles like family and faith. These fundamental building blocks of society are being eroded before our eyes. But we need strong families to survive as a country. And nothing spurs a person to thrive like belief in the Almighty.

These are just a few American ideals we need to sell. But we also need to ask what version of America we’re buying.

Maybe you think that our country’s problems have become too big for us to solve together. Maybe you think we’ve reached a point in our nation’s history when the government really should call more of the shots. But outsourcing our own agency is never the answer. Instead of expecting more of others, we should always expect more of ourselves.

Maybe you think that injustice is rampant in America. Fair enough. I see plenty of problems, too. But that doesn’t mean we should throw it all out, much less start over. The path forward is the same as ever: Find where our country is violating its principles, then apply those principles to right the wrong. If it was good enough for Abraham Lincoln, it’s good enough for us.

In this issue, our contributors are all selling America, starting with Rich DeVos. His speech Selling America is on the very next page. After that, here’s who and what you can expect:

My brother, Dan DeVos , pays homage to our Dad, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year. Rich DeVos is the animating force behind this whole Journal, and Dan, alongside Kent MacDonald and Timothy Nash , reflects on the deep love for America that shaped his life and legacy.

Mike Rowe tells the story of getting his shoes shined at the San Francisco Airport–a strange experience that taught him something about the American Dream.

Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten is CEO of the Wonder Project, which just released the movie Young Washington in theatres nationwide. The nation’s first President proved that “even a pawn can take a king,” and our job today is to inspire our children with that quintessential American spirit.

Brian Hooks, CEO of Stand Together, says that America’s problems are more solvable than you think. In the same way that previous generations united to tackle challenges from the bottom-up, we can fix everything from education to poverty–no socialism or protectionism needed.

Gonzalo Schwarz, head of the Archbridge Institute, argues that the American Dream is both real and resilient. He has the polling to prove it–and it disproves the popular negative narrative that you hear in much of the media.

Kevin Gentry, founder of TenX Strategies, argues that “America is about big ideas.” But there’s a twist: The biggest ideas could start with you. What are you doing to Go Big?

John Tillman, founder of the Hall of Giants museum about entrepreneurs, has a head-turning claim: Toxic masculinity met its match in America. Our nation, more than any other, has channeled men’s natural tendencies into entrepreneurship–which is why America has become the economic envy of the entire world.

Nate Fischer, who invests through New Founding, is making a bet on America in the digital age. He’s bullish on technology–and Americans’ ability to harness it for the benefit of our families, communities, and international leadership.

Aaron Renn, from the Manhattan Institute, says America needs to sell itself to the American people. Namely, we need our leaders to prove they’re serious about solving the problems our country faces and delivering a new era of affordability and prosperity.

Noah C. Gould, of the Acton Institute, gives a modern spin on Benjamin Franklin’s famous phrase: “A Republic, if you can keep it.” He says we have a community that we need to keep, because voluntary association is key to overcoming our national challenges.

Caleb Whitmer, of the Acton Institute, argues that we can still forge a cohesive national identity out of the many different threads that now exist in America. E Pluribus Unum is more than just a phrase–it’s a call to action for every generation, including ours.

John C. Pinheiro, also of the Acton Institute, tells about the time he met George W. Bush… and how he told the President that he liked the first GW (George Washington) better. His explanation is worth a read.

Alan Smolinisky, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, gave us permission to reprint his 2019 Time Magazine piece explaining his purchase of his favorite baseball team. Spoiler alert: It had everything to do with his Dad, who came to the country with nothing and learned to love America by watching the Dodgers.

We also have a few entries from our editors: Finding America in the Ruins of Atlantis, What Should Be in America’s Ruin Garden, and America’s Lost Civilization–And How To Rediscover It. Don’t let the titles fool you: They’re all more uplifting than they sound!

My hope is that you find inspiration in the pages ahead, reminding yourself why America deserves your love. But most of all, I hope that you put your patriotism into action. As the country celebrates its 250th birthday, we need more Americans to step up and tackle the challenges we face. Ultimately, selling America is about buying the promise that you can make a difference—and achieve the unimaginable.

Oh, and since we’re selling America in this issue, the first piece you’ll read is Dad’s speech. Even a half-century later, it’s a call to action for the ages.