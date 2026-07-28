Americans recognize that AI and digital transformation will reshape our lives. Many fear the impact, recognizing the disruptive power of these technologies. Entire industries may be reorganized. White-collar professions once thought secure may radically change. Institutions that shaped economic and social life for generations could disappear.

Many assume these technologies threaten America’s already-fragile social contract—accelerating the concentration of wealth and power in a few coastal centers and heightening the cultural and political conflicts that have defined the past decade.

But I believe these technologies offer an extraordinary opportunity to America. Not only can they offer America leverage in geopolitical contests, they can help restore dynamism in communities and industries that have fallen behind in recent decades.

The digital age is likely to reward traits America has historically possessed in abundance: entrepreneurial energy, adaptability, optimism, decentralized problem-solving, and a culture that encourages ordinary people to build and take initiative. New technologies could restore an economy centered on these capabilities even as they disrupt incumbent bureaucratic systems.

For decades, advanced societies drifted toward managerialism. Economic success became tied to credentialing systems, administrative complexity, institutional gatekeeping, and large bureaucratic organizations. Much of professional life came to consist of navigating processes, managing information flows, and complying with procedures. This may have been inevitable in the twentieth century, as everything from government to industry required large bureaucratic systems to operate at a competitive scale, but it suppressed many of America’s traditional cultural norms.

Now digital technologies are increasingly capable of handling exactly this kind of work. AI systems and automation tools excel at processing information, synthesizing knowledge, identifying patterns, generating standardized outputs, and coordinating workflows. Many of the functions that defined the managerial age are among the easiest to automate.

What these technologies do not easily replicate are human capacities like judgment, leadership, trust, responsibility, risk tolerance, and the ability to organize people around a shared goal—strengths that have long been central to American society.

Since America’s original settlement and founding, Americans have had a particular comfort with innovation, change, and chaos. This is exemplified in the canonical American story, the Western. In a typical Western, a protagonist confronts the chaos inherent to any frontier, defeats a threat of some sort, and creates the conditions needed to form civilization. This process includes both a moral element—defeating the criminals who often find opportunity in such chaos—and the practical formation of new economic and cultural institutions.

This spirit likewise helped Americans thrive through a series of technological revolutions, from industrialization to semiconductors. America repeatedly benefited from a population willing to move, adapt, build, fail, and try again—building on these technologies to advance American prosperity and expand our civilization.

That disposition remains embedded in American culture. It positions America for exactly the sort of broad-based innovation that can allow the benefits of AI and other new technologies to be distributed throughout the country, rather than further concentrating wealth and opportunity in a few already-thriving coastal centers.

AI will certainly drive tremendous wealth for the leading Silicon Valley AI platforms. But ultimately, we may see a dynamic similar to the broadband revolution, where vast infrastructure investment meant the greatest rewards went to savvy users of the new technology. With AI, competition among model providers can unlock enormous opportunity for those who productively apply AI to real-world problems.

In many industries, successful application will require combining tech aptitude with the sort of tacit expertise built on close proximity to the physical processes of production. This combo—exactly the sort of practical innovation that Americans have excelled at—will be naturally distributed around the country. This could reverse dynamics of previous decades, where tech change was driven by venture-backed startups and company reorganizations driven by financial firms, with associated career opportunities concentrated in Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

America’s Christian tradition can likewise help navigate central challenges of the digital age. As AI raises questions about the distinction between humanity and machines, Christian anthropology provides a strong foundation for understanding both our particular nature and God-given role as rulers of technology rather than passive subjects of change. As some legacy institutions and norms are disrupted, Christian ethics offer timeless principles to shape digital age successors. While Christianity has declined markedly in recent decades, this may reverse as many recognize the inability of secular norms to answer questions raised by emerging technologies.

In sum, while America is entering a new phase of technological disruption in a fragile position, our particular cultural strengths may actually position it to benefit from this change. Our comfort with chaos and facility with practical innovation will play well to a dynamic where opportunity lies in the application of technology to legacy industries. And our Christian understanding of the person and tradition of self-government prepares us to confront technologies that blur traditional lines between man and machine. Though changes of this sort are always challenging, America is a good bet in the digital age.

Nate Fischer is the founder and CEO of New Founding, a venture firm focused on critical civilizational problems. He also co-founded American Reformer, a non-profit dedicated to promoting a vigorous Christian approach to the cultural challenges of our day.