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Craig Eddy's avatar
Craig Eddy
5h

Thank you so much for this. It came at the perfect time for me. The legacy you and your parents and the Van Andels have left for this great experiment called America is without measuresl.

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Doug Fagerstrom's avatar
Doug Fagerstrom
18h

Dick, powerful stories with a purpose. Ephesians 2:10 camr alive through you, Gary and Beals. It is awesome to realize God gave each of us a Spiritual Gift and the Fruit of the Spirit, not for ourselves but to serve others and advance God's PURPOSE! WELL DONE! Great mentoring material. Thank you. Doug

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