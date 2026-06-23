Johann Kurtz recently sat down with Doug DeVos on the Believe! The American Stream podcast to discuss what it means to build a legacy—not just on the level of family, but up to the level of culture and civilization.

“…if I’m going to leave this legacy, I want to leave it with my family, because that’s the only thing that’s truly going to last. The test of time. Buildings fall down, land gets bought and sold. You know, businesses can fail.” — Doug DeVos