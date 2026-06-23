God, Legacy, and The Deep Future
Johann Kurtz recently sat down with Doug DeVos on the Believe! The American Stream podcast to discuss what it means to build a legacy—not just on the level of family, but up to the level of culture and civilization.
“…if I’m going to leave this legacy, I want to leave it with my family, because that’s the only thing that’s truly going to last. The test of time. Buildings fall down, land gets bought and sold. You know, businesses can fail.” — Doug DeVos
“But always, especially in the concept of the deep future, legacy is ultimately in the hands of God. It’s an act of hubris to believe that your will alone can grab and forge the future that you want.” — Johann Kurtz