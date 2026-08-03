Finding America in the Ruins of Atlantis

Believe! The American StreamFinding America in the Ruins of Atlantis1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:14-9:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Finding America in the Ruins of AtlantisThe Believe! editorial team explores whether America is merely drifting through the ruins of its past or using them to build a more connected and hopeful future.The Believe! JournalAug 03, 2026ShareTranscriptThe Believe! editorial team explores whether America is merely drifting through the ruins of its past or using them to build a more connected and hopeful future.Follow The Believe! Journal:Instagram FacebookX LinkedInVisit thebelievejournal.com for more.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksBelieve! The American StreamBringing entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and everyday Americans together to discuss the principles that both unite us and set us apart from the pack. This is The Believe! Journal’s broadcast seriesBringing entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and everyday Americans together to discuss the principles that both unite us and set us apart from the pack. This is The Believe! Journal’s broadcast seriesSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe Believe! JournalWrites The Believe! Journal SubscribeRecent EpisodesManifest Digital: Why America Will Conquer its Latest FrontierJul 28 • Nate FischerThe Actions That Will Shape America’s Next 250 YearsJul 23 • Brian HooksAmerica’s Lost Civilization—And How To Rediscover ItJul 20 • The Believe! JournalRichard DeVos's 100th Birthday: How His Vision Shaped American EnterpriseJul 15 • Daniel G. DeVos, Kent MacDonald, and Dr. Timothy G. NashCan Hollywood teach kids to love America?Jul 9 • Kelly Hoogstraten"Selling America"Jul 6 • Doug DeVosSummer 2026 Issue: Does America Have a Branding Problem? | Selling America at 250Jul 3 • Doug DeVos