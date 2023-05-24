Dr. Jeff Myers | What is a Christian Worldview?

Why does it matter?

Dr. Jeff Myers believes at the heart of a belief system is a pattern of ideas. Every decision we make is gently nudged – one direction or another – based on what we believe to be true about those first big [faith] questions. He sees it happen all the time as the head of Summit Ministries, a group that helps young people understand and defend their faith. In this episode, he talks about the impact our beliefs have in our lives, and the urgent need to help people understand and apply their beliefs – in Christianity and beyond.

