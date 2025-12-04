Believe! Journal

Believe! Journal

Believe! Journal
Believe! The American Stream
America’s Real Business
0:00
-12:42

America’s Real Business

Henry Ford and Rich DeVos both championed hard work, personal responsibility, and free enterprise—arguing that government cannot create prosperity, only people can.
Doug DeVos's avatar
Doug DeVos
Dec 04, 2025

Henry Ford and Rich DeVos both championed hard work, personal responsibility, and free enterprise—arguing that government cannot create prosperity, only people can.

Follow The Believe! Journal:

Instagram ⁠⁠

Facebook

X ⁠⁠

LinkedIn

Visit thebelievejournal.com for more.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Believe! Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture