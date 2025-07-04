I’m tired of July 4th only being one day. There’s so much to mine from our rich history that the holiday festivities get in the way: we forget to look back and examine how we got to where we are today. Not that I’m opposed to fireworks and barbeque, but at this crossroads in our history, it’s time we did some serious thinking about the principles behind the parades.

“What is America?” is a question that’s been circulating lately, and I think the most satisfying answer can be found by tracing 250-year heritage back to the source, the very Americans who started it all. If you passed 6th grade American History (or ever paid cash at the gas station), you’ll know most of these names, but may not know—or not remember—how indelible a mark they’ve left on the America of 2025, a quarter-millennium later.

Space here is limited, and while I would love to devote a whole month to exploring figures from our early history (check out my American Advent series for more), I’ll center this discussion on the six early Americans I feel best embody our core values, and provide the strongest examples to follow as our Republic advances toward the unique and exciting challenges of another 250 years.

So, what is America? Let’s start with “who is America?” In descending order, here are my six favorites from the Advent series:

Alexander Hamilton, certainly memorable for his appearance on the $10 bill and in a famous musical, was also a war hero. Matriculating at "King's College" (now Columbia), he joined a volunteer militia and drilled with the unit in the early mornings. He was quickly elected to become an officer, and led a successful raid to capture the British cannons at the Battery. His unit was quickly re-designated an artillery company, and they fought multiple battles around New York City in 1776, leading up to the Battle of Princeton in early 1777. Shortly after, at age 22, he was invited to become George Washington's Aide de-Camp. After four years under Washington, Hamilton demanded a return to combat leadership, and was eventually granted command of a light infantry battalion. He led the unit on a daring, bayonets-only nighttime raid that helped to bring to an end the Battle of Yorktown.With the war over, Hamilton returned to New York, resigned his commission, passed the Bar, entered politics, and was appointed to the Continental Congress. Far more than a portrait on a $10 bill, his life was a true portrait of courage and resourcefulness that inspires military leaders to this day.

John Paul Jones was born July 6, 1747, in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, to a humble household. He went to sea at 13, eventually captaining vessels in the Atlantic. Reputed to have spent time as a pirate, he settled in Virginia in 1773, then volunteered for the newly established Continental Navy. By Spring 1776, Jones was given command of the USS Providence, and within months took sixteen ships as prizes. Jones's naval prowess emboldened him to challenge Colonial leadership on matters of strategy, and by 1777 he had become so troublesome that he was sent to France. Once the French formally entered the war on the American side, Jones began operating off the coast of England, conducting daring raids on coastal towns and taking British vessels, using French ports as bases of operation. As his successes mounted, Jones was granted larger commands. His heroic and harrowing victory against the British frigate Serapsis–during which he lost his ship but never surrendered his colors–cemented his legacy as the greatest American naval leader during the Revolution. His rebellious streak and willingness to challenge impossible odds make him an archetypal American hero.

John Hancock was born and raised outside of Boston, the son of a soldier turned reverend. After his father died, Hancock was sent to live with his successful merchant uncle, Thomas. He joined the family business after Harvard, servicing the British Army amidst the French & Indian War. Hancock took to trading quickly, and when his uncle passed away, he inherited the business, becoming one of the wealthiest men in the Colonies. As a merchant, Hancock was aggressive, and had numerous run-ins with British military officials who accused him of avoiding taxes ("smuggling"). They were probably right. Defended by his childhood friend, John Adams, Hancock deftly avoided conviction, but was publicly maligned. This sparked a public relations campaign against British taxation, ultimately contributing to the environment around the Boston Massacre and Tea Party. As a member of the Continental Congress, Hancock took increasingly prominent roles, advocating for independence. He spent the war leading the political effort, even as the British drove the Congress from New York, to Philadelphia, to Baltimore. Chairing the body during the summer of 1776, Hancock's flourish of a signature famously adorns the Declaration of Independence—but he’s better remembered as an example of the power of standing your ground against injustice, no matter the potential cost.

Benjamin Franklin defined America as a land of pragmatic opportunity, where individual effort and civic engagement were the surest paths to success. Born in Boston to a modest family, Franklin’s rise from a printer’s apprentice to a renowned statesman epitomized his belief in self-reliance. His Poor Richard’s Almanack, filled with maxims like “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise,” promoted industry and frugality as key to prosperity in the burgeoning Colonies. Franklin’s establishment of institutions like the Library Company of Philadelphia and the American Philosophical Society reflected his view of America as a collaborative workshop for knowledge and progress. His role in drafting the Albany Plan of Union (1754), proposing intercolonial cooperation, showed his early vision of collective action. While the Albany Plan was ultimately rejected, the American Revolution was bolstered by Franklin’s success in securing diplomatic support against the British. For Franklin, America was a dynamic experiment where hard work and civic virtue enabled social mobility—a definition rooted in his own journey from humble origins to global influence.

Thomas Jefferson further elevated American ideals of liberty and self-governance, promoted through his philosophical writings and political actions. As the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson enshrined the revolutionary principle that “all men are created equal,” and entitled to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” This document, adopted by the Continental Congress, framed America as a nation founded on individual rights and consent of the governed. Jefferson drew heavily from European Enlightenment thinkers, but his experience as a Virginia planter and legislator gave them a uniquely American twist. His Notes on the State of Virginia (1785) championed education and religious freedom. Its influence can be seen today in the First Amendment. His presidency (1801–1809), marked by the Louisiana Purchase, reflected his belief in America as a growing “empire of liberty,” where free individuals could shape their destiny.

George Washington defined America as a unified nation sustained by duty and collective resilience, a vision forged through his leadership and restraint. As commander of the Continental Army (1775–1783), Washington’s perseverance through setbacks like the Valley Forge winter held a fractious coalition together, embodying his belief in national unity over regional loyalties. As the first U.S. President, he set precedents for a strong yet limited Executive Branch, affirming federal authority while avoiding tyranny. His decision to step down after two terms in office—a rare act for a leader of his stature—reinforced republican ideals, ensuring America’s survival as a unified nation. Originally a Virginia surveyor and planter, Washington’s life reflected a commitment to his homeland, from managing Mount Vernon to leading a fledgling nation. His America was a fragile union, but its living bond continues to transcend individual or factional interests.

Our world has changed a lot since these men started shaping it—that much is obvious. What’s pleasantly surprising is how much these founding Americans live on within us, and how much potential remains in their extraordinary vision. While some think America is an abstract idea, or an agglomeration of legal codes, or based in competing group identities, I think the six men above not only defined America best, but lived it best. They’re not as far behind us as we may think—many of us are living their dream every day, and there’s no reason to stop now. I’m not sure if any of them ever said “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but I’m sure they’d all appreciate the sentiment.