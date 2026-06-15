Dear Subscribers,

I recently had the opportunity to join Charles and Chase Koch for the unveiling of their new book, Becoming a Principle-Driven Leader: 41 Principles to Build an Enduring Business.

Hearing them share the stories behind these principles, tested and refined across six decades of building one of the most enduring businesses in the world, was genuinely inspiring.

At the heart of what they’ve written is a conviction our family has long held: that principles aren’t bound to any particular era. They’re unchanging truths that help you navigate changing times.

That’s exactly what Believe! is about. My father, Rich DeVos built his life around a core set of principles: belief in free enterprise, in human dignity, in accountability, and in the potential of every person to achieve something extraordinary. What Charles and Chase have written carries that same spirit. Their 41 principles aren’t a corporate checklist. They are a framework for how to live, lead, and build something that endures, in business and beyond.

Watching Charles and Chase together was a reminder of the power of generational legacy, and of what my own father passed on. I hope you'll pick up a copy. These are principles worth sitting with, and I think you'll find them as applicable to your life as they have been to mine.

The book launch was recorded and is available on podcast platforms and YouTube.